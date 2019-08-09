

There's trouble in paradise for love birds at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

In a shocking twist Mr Mac, once the best of the best when it came to being good, has changed his stripes.

He's now been named as the Naughty Penguin of the Month, after stealing food from his blind girlfriend Lulu.

People were not happy with his behaviour when the aquarium posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

One person called for him to lose the title of "Mr".

"Mr Mac should be stripped of his 'Mr' title because he certainly ain't no gentleman."

But some jumped to the defence of Mr Mac for watching out for Lulu's weight.

"We forgive you Mr Mac, we know you were just looking after Lulu on weigh-in day."

One person even referred back to when he was the Good Penguin and was wondering how he lost his way.

Dora was named Good Penguin but staff say she isn't always the perfect little bird some might assume. Photo / Supplied

A year ago he was made the Good Penguin for helping Lulu find her way to their burrow.

"What happened Mac? A year ago he was helping his Mrs."

On the other side Dora was named Good Penguin of the Month for voluntarily coming in to be weighed, but staff say she isn't always the perfect little bird some might assume.

"She has been Naughty Penguin of the Month on a couple of occasions but really seems to have become less of a princess without needing to be escorted to the feeding station quite as regularly."