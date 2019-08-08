A house fire has torn through an Bay of Plenty home in the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews got the call-out to the Eagles Hill Rd address in Waimana just after 1am.

No one was in the single-storey house.

Brigades from all across the Eastern Bay of Plenty rushed to the scene, with six fire appliances in total helping extinguish the blaze.

The blaze was contained and extinguished within a few hours.

A fire investigator was on the scene this morning waiting for daylight to assess the circumstances of the fire.