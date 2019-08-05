A driver of a stolen vehicle is in custody after allegedly hitting two people while the theft was being carried out at Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings.

Police tracked a vehicle, a Mazda Demio, to Pepper St and Oxford St in Hastings, after the incident about 11am.

A police spokeswoman said a St John ambulance was "handling the injured people" at the Sports Park.

Police tracked the Mazda Demio to Pepper St in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A St John spokeswoman said neither of pair hit had injuries to report, and they were not transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

More to come...