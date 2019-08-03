Police are looking for the driver of a car which crashed into a power pole in Whakatāne this morning.

Police were called to a car which crashed into a power pole at 6.20am on Arawa Rd near the intersection of King St in Whakatāne.

On arriving at the scene, it was discovered the driver had fled and has still not been located.

A police media spokeswoman said there was no indication there was a chase before the crash.

The power lines were down as a result and 177 Horizon Network properties are currently without power.

There are 177 properties in Whakatāne currently without power after a crash this morning. Source: Horizon Network

Contractors were on their way to the scene around 7.20am and the Horizon Network estimates power will be back for the properties at 10.30am.

Police are making inquires to find the driver.