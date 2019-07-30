Police have arrested two teenage suspects after an alleged armed robbery at Waipukurau Subway on Sunday night.

Waipukurau Sergeant Mel Humphries, officer in charge of the case, said police identified and arrested the pair, aged 17 and 18, ""really quickly" thanks to CCTV cameras in the township.

"The cameras played a huge part in in this result. It's a big relief to the victim, and we recovered nearly all the stolen money."

About $400 was taken in the incident, which occured on Herbert Street, Waipukurau, at about 8.15pm on Sunday, when two men wearing black clothing, with their faces covered, entered the store.

Advertisement

One of the men was allegedly armed with a knife and the other was said to have a hammer.

The arrested pair are due to appear in Hastings District Court this week.