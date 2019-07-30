On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Prominent health advocate Dr Lance O'Sullivan has announced a bold move to introduce drive-through medical centres throughout New Zealand. Similar to a good takeaway, the clinics will be open to midnight, in a move to make healthcare more accessible for the busy, the shy and the poor. Rotorua Daily Post journalist Kelly Makiha talks to O'Sullivan about his plans, what he hopes to achieve, who will benefit and why he has chosen Rotorua as his first clinic. O'Sullivan also reveals where in Rotorua he plans to put his first clinic.
A drive-through medical centre open until midnight will be inRotorua by November.
Dr Lance O'Sullivan has announced hundreds of drive-through mobile medical clinics are planned by 2020 in an ambitious bid to make healthcare "as accessible as Uber".
O'Sullivan, who has previously been named New Zealand of the Year and is the founder of the Moko Foundation, came up with the idea just two weeks ago.