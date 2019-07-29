A man has non-life threatening gunshot injuries after two armed incidents at a Wairoa house overnight.
Police responded to two incidents in Wairoa where shots were discharged near a residential address, a police spokeswoman said.
The shot man showed up at Wairoa Hospital with minor injuries and was treated and discharged, a Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said a police operation relating to the incidents was ongoing in Wairoa.
Police were currently speaking to a number of people in relation to the events.