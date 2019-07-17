The Rotorua Daily Post first met Marilyn and Rob Pearce in 2005.

It was in the days following a debris flow that swelled in the Awatarariki stream in the hills behind Matatā then spewed out over the Awatarariki fan head, thrusting its rock, tree and mud-filled self into homes and covering the landscape.

The ground floor of the Pearces' beachfront home on Clem Elliott Dr was inundated with debris. The home of their next-door-neighbours Pam and Billy Whalley did not sustain any significant damage.

Since then we've been on a journey with the Pearces, and in particular Marilyn, while they

