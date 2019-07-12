One person is seriously injured and the road is closed after a two-car crash on State Highway 5 north-west of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about the crash near the intersection with Harwoods Rd just after 2.30pm.

The crash is blocking the east-bound lane towards Rotorua.

A St John spokeswoman said they were treating one person with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

Police said traffic management was being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit would investigate.

More to come.