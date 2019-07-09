A man convicted of murdering Mamaku man James Fleet has had his appeal dismissed.

Zen Pulemoana was found guilty by a jury after a trial last year and was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years.

He was also found guilty of the manslaughter of James Fleet's uncle, Raymond Fleet.

One of Bronwyn Fleet's photos of her murdered son James Fleet.

James and Raymond Fleet were taken to the end of Mamaku's remote Cecil Rd which leads into the dense bush and were savagely beaten with a spade.

They were first reported missing by family members before police found their bodies a few days later.

Martin Hone already pleaded guilty to the men's murders and was sentenced to life with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years.

Pulemoana entered an appeal to the Court of Appeal on January 31, but it was dismissed in Justice Moore's judgment released today.

Pulemoana stood trial with co-accused Mikaere James Hura, 21, who was found guilty of the manslaughter of both men and was jailed for six years.

Zen Pulemoana (left) and Mikaere James Hura appearing in the High Court at Rotorua.

Richard Te Kani pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving a sentence of 15 years in jail.

He also entered an appeal this year.