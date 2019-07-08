Armed police were called to an Ōpōtiki street following alleged reports of shots being fired towards a vehicle early this morning.

Police said in a statement they were called to Nelson St about 12.35am.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said, in relation to this incident, a 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm; a 29-year-old man has been charged with resisting and assaulting police, and a 48-year-old man has been charged with resisting police and dangerous driving.

All three are due to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.