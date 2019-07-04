

A car has been swept into the Clive River in Hawke's Bay after 24 hours of persistent rain.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Hicks Lane on Clive River at 7.10am on Friday.

The river rose by more than a metre overnight, leaving the unattended vehicle stuck in the river.

Fire crews managed to get the vehicle out of the water shortly after arriving.

Advertisement

More than 60-80mm of rain fell over Napier and Hastings in the 32 hours since 12.00am on Thursday.

More than 90mm fell over the summit of State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupo Road.

Snow was predicted for the road but MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said that temperatures didn't fall as far as expected and snow only was only expected on the hills above 900m.

There were no road closures in Hawke's Bay over night with council staff checking conditions this morning.

MetService has now cancelled all weather warnings, as conditions begin to ease, but are asking for drivers to still be aware as rain is expected to continue to fall for most of Friday.