It was business as usual for most Taupō tourism operators today, with advice that cruises and fishing on Lake Taupō can go ahead as normal.

That follows a spill of around 800,000 litres of wastewater into the lake on Tuesday afternoon after a water main broke, scouring away part of the bank and in turn causing a concrete footpath to collapse onto a wastewater pipe, which burst.

Some of the tourist businesses which operate on the Waikato River including HukaFalls Jet and Rapids Jet temporarily ceased operation yesterday and did not run today due to rain. They are expected to resume operations until the water has been tested and the results are clear.

However Huka Falls River Cruises operator Dave Kilmister ran his usual morning trip from Aratiatia Dam to Huka Falls yesterday and said while he was expecting to see some discolouration in the river, he was surprised to notice it was remarkably clear.

"There was no visible sign of waste water anywhere on our 7km [journey]. It all seemed okay," he said.

Huka Falls River Cruise at the base of Huka Falls.

He added that his cruises were able to continue because the passengers do not have any contact with the water and there is no spray created, unlike jetboats.

"We are carrying on as usual unless the Taupō District Council notifies us otherwise. They are keeping us in the loop," Mr Kilmister said.

On Lake Taupō , tourism operations such as cruises to the Modern Maori Carvings were running as normal, said Destination Great Lake Taupo general manager Jane Wilson.

She added that for tourism businesses that were not directly impacted, it was "business as usual" but added that any operators with any concerns should contact the Taupō District Council directly.

"The safety and wellbeing of visitors is the priority."

She said Destination Great Lake Taupō would continue to promote Taupō as a winter holiday destination.

"The region offers a huge cross section of experiences that visitors can still experience beyond the lake and river, and we very much remain open for business."

People are being warned to stay out of the lake around the affected area after early water sampling results from the site of the wastewater spill showed elevated e.coli levels. However boating is unaffected.

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green says preliminary results show "highly-elevated" e.coli readings in the area underneath the pipe break and towards the Waikato River mouth.

Wastewater being pumped from a broken pipe at Taupo.

Water sampling is being undertaken twice a day at present and take 24 hours to process.

As well as water sampling at the spill site, the council is also monitoring the water at 22 sites on the lake and Waikato River and Mr Green said it will continue to do so until it is certain the water is safe.

Schools remain open and businesses are also open as usual, and Mr Green said the advice to businesses was the same as it was to residents, which is to minimise water use.

Taupō traditionally receives an influx of visitors over the school holidays and Mr Green said people need not put off their trip to the town because of the water issue as the system would be able to cope with normal visitor numbers for this time of year.

Motel and hotel operators spoken to said guests who were staying with them had been advised of the need to conserve water and most were understanding and cooperative.

However one motelier said he had had one cancellation already, and another would-be guest was waiting to see how things developed over the weekend before confirming her booking.

Baycrest Lodge owner Jody Semmens said while her business had had a lot of enquiries from potential guests, there had been no cancellations, although one person had checked out a day early.

"We're just sticking to the guidelines we've been given about not showering at peak times and just flush when you absolutely have to," she said. "If you manage their expectations, things are okay."

There were fears earlier today that forecast heavy rain might overwhelm the temporary wastewater system repair if it coincided with the afternoon and evening wastewater peak, but advice from the Taupō District Council at 6.20pm was that the pumps brought in to keep the system operating were coping with the load. Residents are still being urged to minimise wastewater as much as possible, including putting off showers and washing, and not flushing toilets unless absolutely necessary.