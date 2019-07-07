Single-use plastic shopping bags are now banned but more than one-third of household rubbish collected in the city is plastic despite the Government's latest crackdown.

Figures from Rotorua Lakes Council show plastic accounts for 38 per cent of household waste while 30 per cent of household recycling was plastic. The data was a snapshot over a one-week period in May last year but businesses said attitudes were changing as environmental issues came to the forefront.

A council spokeswoman said it had a sustainability resource educator whose role was to "support the community to find ways to be kinder to the

