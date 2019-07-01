Police have released the name of the man who died during an incident at Tarawera River in Kawerau on Thursday.



He was Norman Te Rangi, 24, of Kawerau.



An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Te Rangi's death is ongoing.

Police had a warrant to arrest Te Rangi and around 1.30pm he was sighted in the Bay of Plenty town.

He fled and ran toward the Tarawera River and jumped into the water but quickly got into difficulty.

"Police pulled him out and conducted CPR, however, the man died at the scene," police said in a statement.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority was notified about the death.