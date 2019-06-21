Whimpers, yelps and screams of terror tore down a suburban Fairy Springs street which housed elderly people and families this week. A bitten leg, a bloody lawn and an old, lovable beagle mauled - but still alive - sent a chill through the already cold, winter air. The vicious dog attack might have been the only attack that day, but it was the second on a person this week. And residents are now scared it won't be the last.

