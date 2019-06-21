The teenager who was driving the Subaru that crossed the centre line and crashed into motorcyclist Karli Rowe at Tikitere has pleaded guilty to causing her death.

Nakeeta Star Prior, 19, has pleaded guilty to causing the death of 26-year-old Rowe and injuring a second person, Kathleen Taipeti.

Prior was charged with one count of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing injury and one of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death.

Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of three months imprisonment, a $4500 fine and six months disqualification from driving.

Karli Rowe, 26, died in a crash between a car and her motorcycle. Photo / Supplied

The police summary of facts, released to the Rotorua Daily Post, said the day of the crash, March 3, was a fine day and the road was dry.

Prior was travelling east on State Highway 30 near Tikitere on a 100km/h road.

"As she approached an easy left-hand corner she failed to keep within the eastbound lane and crossed into the opposing westbound lane."

At the same time, Rowe and Taipeti were travelling in the opposite direction. Prior's vehicle crossed the centre line, colliding with the motorcycle Rowe was riding.

The scene of the crash on March 3. Photo / File

Rowe suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

The Subaru kept going on the wrong side of the road, colliding with the second motorcycle.

"[She] was struck a glancing blow by the left front corner of the Subaru and was immediately thrown to the ground."

Taipeti and her motorcycle slid along the roadway, stopping in the road shoulder, but the car kept going, missing it's right front wheel and with damage to the left front wheel until stopping in the road shoulder.

"As a result of the crash, [Taipeti] received numerous injuries including lacerations and cuts to her body and a significant injury to her left forearm and hand.

"Her left-hand fingers were surgically wired into place and a plate used to secure her forearm."

Prior and her passenger were not injured but all three vehicles were extensively damaged.

According to the summary, Prior said she had no recollection of the crash.

"Although she had been using her cellphone prior to the crash, she didn't recall being on it at the time of the crash."

Diversions were in place for several hours after the crash. Photo / File

At the time of the crash, the Rotorua Daily Post reported the second victim had been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Diversions were in place for just over four hours while the road was closed.

After the crash, tributes flowed in for Rowe with a colleague describing her as a "vibrant and incredible human being" and a Mixed Martial Arts coach describing her as someone who was "positive, full of energy and loved fighting and life".

Prior will be sentenced in the Rotorua District Court in August.