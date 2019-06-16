Hawke's Bay iwi Ngāti Kahungunu has already intervened five times to stop Oranga Tamariki removal of children from their families since the Hawke's Bay Hospital baby uplift attempt five weeks ago.

And it's not just Māori families affected, says chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana, who told Hawke's Bay Today the May 7-8 drama and the iwi commitment to not one more child being uplifted "opened the floodgates" as families across the Bay started calling for help.

Speaking after yesterday's meeting with Minister for Children Tracey Martin, Labour Party deputy leader and Minister for Crown/Maori Relationships Kelvin Davis and Minister for Maori Development

