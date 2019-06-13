Rotorua police yesterday arrested and charged a 38-year-old man in relation to the death of a 66-year-old man in November 2018.

He will appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

"This has been a thorough homicide investigation culminating in the arrest of a man known to the deceased," Detective Sergeant Richard Lang said.

"We would like to reassure members of the public that this was an isolated incident."

As this matter is now before the courts, police will make no further comment.