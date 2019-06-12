Heavy rain is forecast for Hawke's Bay on Thursday after a drenching overnight on Wednesday.

After an unusually dry May-June period, the rain set in across the region on Wednesday evening.

Napier recorded 26.4mm from 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday, and Hastings recorded 30.4mm.

Waipukurau was hit even harder with 49.6mm.

Advertisement

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said people would need to get inside for dinner, with heavy showers expected from 6pm that will peak at 8pm.

Napier was set to receive another 30-40mm downpour, with 20-30mm for Hastings, and the same for Waipukurau.

Best said the Hawke's Bay ranges in particular received a dousing over the past 24 hours.

Hawke's Bay was under a "heavy rain watch" until later tonight, Best said.

Napier City Council and Hastings District Council said they had no weather related call-outs overnight.

Best said the rain should ease into Friday and would clear for the weekend.