Photos have emerged showing household waste, including microwaves and a burnt mattress, dumped in and near the Kaituna River.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council posted the photos on its Facebook page and stated: "Our staff were called to a quite a mess at the Bell Rd boat ramp yesterday, with four broken microwaves, a burnt mattress and other household waste spread along and into the Kaituna River."

Household waste, including microwaves and mattress, dumped in the Kaituna River. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

"It's always so disappointing and disheartening for our staff who work to protect the environment to come across such scenes."

However the post went on to say the council staff's faith was quickly restored by members of the community who helped prevent this rubbish from heading downstream, including two on their jetski.

"Fortunately, by quickly getting a boat in the water, they managed to prevent two truckloads of rubbish from entering this awa (river)."