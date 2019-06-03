An 18-year study, including observations from satellites, has seen a "significant" improvement of lake water clarity around Rotorua.

A team led by senior scientist Dr Moritz Lehmann at Xerra Earth Observation Institute and the University of Waikato has published an analysis of 18-year trends in lake water clarity in the Rotorua lakes.

According to the team, water clarity is an important indicator of water quality where better clarity typically indicates fewer contaminants.

The study combined human observations, taken from a boat, with observations from 700km above the Earth's surface by satellites.

Snapshot of water clarity in the Rotorua lakes determined using a satellite image from 28 January 2018. Photo / Supplied

This combination of data sources allowed the researchers to assemble a data record from 1999 to 2017 for 23 lakes, a data volume far greater than available using traditional ground-based methods.

"We found that water clarity significantly improved in nine lakes over the 18-year study period," Dr Lehmann said.

"Most trends in the other lakes were also found to be positive, but not statistically significant."

Among the lakes with significant water clarity improvements were Rotorua, Rotoiti, Tikitapu, Rotoma and Rotoehu.

Water clarity is expressed as Secchi depth which is the depth at which a Secchi disk (pictured) disappears from view when lowered into the water. Photo / Supplied

The researchers indicated some improvements may be related to lake management actions such as alum dosing, water diversion and weed harvesting, but direct cause-and-effect relationships were not tested in this study.

Lake Ōkareka was the only lake that showed a significant decline in water clarity.

Dr Lehmann said using satellite data to measure water quality attributes had become a reliable source of data for those conducting environmental monitoring programmes, such as local, regional and national governments and their stakeholder groups.