Auckland police are looking for a man they have described as "dangerous" who has connections to the Bay of Plenty area.

A parole recall warrant has been issued for Stephen Ngawhau for breaching release conditions.

An appeal for information went out nationwide when Ngawhau's face aired on Police Ten 7 on Thursday night.

Ngawhau, aka Steven Nankivell and Steven Wilson, is 55 and described as 179cm tall and medium build.

Stephen Ngawhau has connections to the Bay of Plenty area. Photo / Supplied

He has multiple tattoos including a bulldog, eagle and skull on his right forearm, chain on left wrist, an axe and Harley Davidson on his left forearm.

He is likely to be driving a red 2004 Holden Crewman ute.

Ngawhau has contacts in Waikato, Tokoroa, Morrinsville, Auckland, Tauranga/Bay of Plenty and Hamilton.

Police warned he is considered dangerous and is not to be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact their nearest police station.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously via the Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 line.