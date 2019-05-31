One person has been critically injured in a two car crash on Te Matai Rd outside Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 7.10pm and the road was blocked.

St John ambulance alerted that six people were injured: one critical, one moderate, and four minor.

A reporter at the scene said police, ambulance and fire services were there and traffic was down to one lane.

She said the crash happened at the intersection of Te Matai Rd and Te Puke Highway and traffic had built up.

Meanwhile, at 7.40pm a car rolled on No.3 Rd.

Police were unsure of injuries at this stage but it appeared it was minor.