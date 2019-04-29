

A Napier truck yard has become the latest victim in what is being described as a case of "serial smash and grabs" of the Hawke's Bay trucking community.

Eight trucks in the Pandora yard had their windows smashed over the weekend. Electronic devices including tablets, which were left inside the trucks, were then stolen.

Nothing else was taken.

The trucks' owner, who didn't want he or the company he worked for to be named, said the culprits knew exactly what they were doing and what they were looking for.

"The vehicles weren't really rummaged through much, it looked pretty well planned and what they were looking for."

He said he believed the break in occurred sometime on Saturday night early Sunday morning under "the cover of darkness".

A police spokesperson said they were called to a report of a burglary on Severn St, Pandora, Napier about 2.30pm on Sunday.

A number of trucks were broken into and reports of a number of tablets being stolen were being investigated, police said.

The owner said it was the first time his business had been targeted, but it was not a one-off in terms of other trucking companies in Hawke's Bay.

"Another company was done earlier in the week with about six or seven trucks targeted and only their tablets and other electronics in the trucks taken."

He says the trucks aren't targeted by accident and believes whoever is doing it knows the workings of the trucks and what are kept in them and what is worth stealing.

Although most of the gear and repairs will be reimbursed through insurance it's just a hassle to deal with what has happened, he says.

"We are all insured and everything, so there's no problem there it's just a pain in the backside when something like this happens and you can't do a lot about it."