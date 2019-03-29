A 17-month-old child critically injured in Tauranga earlier this week has died at Starship Hospital today.

Officers were called to a Maungatapu property on Wednesday at 4.30pm following reports a child had been injured.

The child was admitted to Tauranga Hospital then was transferred to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the 17-month toddler had died at Starship Hospital today.

Advertisement

The spokeswoman said police were investigating the cause of the toddler's injuries and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A number of people were co-operating with police inquiries, she said.

When the Bay of Plenty Times revisited the property yesterday, a lone police officer was standing guard near the entrance to a unit which was cordoned off with police tape.