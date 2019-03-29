A 17-month-old child critically injured in Tauranga earlier this week has died at Starship Hospital today.

Officers were called to a Maungatapu property on Wednesday at 4.30pm following reports a child had been injured.

The child was admitted to Tauranga Hospital then was transferred to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the 17-month toddler had died at Starship Hospital today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The spokeswoman said police were investigating the cause of the toddler's injuries and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A number of people were co-operating with police inquiries, she said.

When the Bay of Plenty Times revisited the property yesterday, a lone police officer was standing guard near the entrance to a unit which was cordoned off with police tape.