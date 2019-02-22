Police are still exploring "all options" in the hope of an arrest in the three-month inquiry into the fatal bashing of Flaxmere man Eddie Peters.

Despite huge workloads within Hawke's Bay CIB, two detectives are still working full-time on inquiries into an assault on Peters reported after he was found badly beaten in the driveway of a property in Diaz Dr, Flaxmere, about 12.15am on November 16.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital for specialist neurosurgical treatment but did not recover and died eight days after the attack.

A post mortem examination determined he died from the injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Greville said that as well as having two officers still dedicated to the investigation other officers are involved as required for specific inquiries, and all options are being considered.

The mystery joins a list of unresolved and suspicious missing persons inquiries in Hawke's Bay.

Greville said that while going to the wider public via the Police Ten7 television series is a possibility, that is not proposed at this stage.

The discovery of the badly injured Peters in the driveway was made by occupants of the property who had earlier heard noises outside, yelling and people running.

Police inquiries revealed Peters had earlier left another Diaz Dr address where he had been drinking with friends on the night of November 15 after a tangi earlier in the day.

Unresolved inquiries in Hawke's Bay or linked to the region over the years include at least six where no body has ever been found, most famously the disappearances of 18-year-old Mona Blades while hitch-hiking from Hamilton to Havelock North in 1975 and 14-year-old Napier schoolgirl Kirsa Jensen, vanished while riding her horse near Awatoto 1983.

Police believe both were murdered, but have remained open-minded about what happened in the disappearances of two people missing from Napier, Richard Woods in 1996 and Annabell Tumanako in 2007.

Also on the missing list are Mōhaka man Joseph Tuhi who was reported missing in 1994 when it was realised no one appeared to have seen him alive for several months, and Phillip Cowan, who is thought to have been murdered on trip to Wellington in 2001.