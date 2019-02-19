Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-boy at a Rotorua home last week.

Police were called to the Ōwhata house on Wednesday last week between 6pm and 7pm by St John Ambulance after reports a child had died at the house, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen of the Rotorua CIB said.

Attempts were made by St John Ambulance paramedics to resuscitate the child but they were unsuccessful, he said.

He said the police were yet to determine the circumstances which led to the boy's death, saying that meant he could not comment whether the death was suspicious as they were still completing their investigation.

Van Kempen said the child was found by members of his family at their home and he said the child's family were "absolutely co-operating" with the police investigation.

Bay of Plenty crime manager Detective Inspector Mark Loper told the Rotorua Daily Post the boy's name has not yet been released out of courtesy for his grieving family and wider family. However, he said it was expected to be released this week.

"It is an absolutely tragedy but we really can't make any more comment at this stage until we complete our investigation."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances were sent to the house where unsuccessful attempts were made to resuscitate the toddler.