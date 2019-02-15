They wowed us two years ago and it's tipped they will do the same again this year.

The popular Koi Boys will grace this year's Lakeside 2019 Waiata Mai #pastpresentfuture stage after delighting the crowd two years ago.

But it's not just another gig for the New Zealand-born trio, now based in Australia.

Rotorua-born Ngahere (Nuz) Ngatai will no doubt take the opportunity to catch up with his large whānau here, many of whom will be attending Lakeside and are ready to give him and fellow members Danny Faifai and Kevin Keepa a home-town applause.

The Koi Boys. 2017 Lakeside concert at the Energy Events Centre. 11 March 2017 Daily Post photograph by Stephen Parker

Lakeside Rotorua Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said he was thrilled the group was coming back to Rotorua.

"They were a massive attraction two years ago. Given the last time the concert was held indoors, I'm looking forward to getting them back to perform in the magic that is our outdoor concert. They will be a major hit."

Edward said he went to see the Koi Boys when they launched their CD in Auckland before the 2017 concert.

"I was struck with them then, with their charisma and knew they would be a wonderful fit for Lakeside."

The Koi Boys got Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick on stage two years ago. Photo / File

Leon Wharekura, who along with Rewa Ututaonga are the co-artistic directors for this year's Lakeside, said the Koi Boys suited their vision for their theme, Waiata Mai #pastpresentfuture.

The concert will celebrate the music of Rotorua through the decades, paying homage along the way to those who have gone before while also looking ahead to what lies in the future.

"In the spirit of keeping to the traditions of old school cabaret, reminiscent of the Māori showband era, it is our pleasure to have the Koi Boys feature at Lakeside Rotorua 2019."

He said the trio was "oozing charisma and vocal sophistication" and he had no doubt they would be a crowd pleaser.

"We are really lucky to have them given their performance schedule has now exploded beyond the Tasman and Pacific.

This year will hopefully be the first Lakeside concert the Koi Boys get to perform outside after the 2017 concert was held at the Energy Events Centre because of rain. Photo / File

"But even with all the popularity and fame they've achieved through appearing on The Voice Australia and releasing an album that shot them straight on the music charts, their hearts still beat to their homegrown humble beginnings, and when we approached them to perform, it was a no brainer for them and us to get them home."

The line-up

Leon Wharekura - artistic director

Rewa Ututaonga - artistic director

Mark Williams - artist

The Koi Boys - artists

Jack Grace - artist

Suzanne Lynch - artist

Yandall Sisters: artists

Daniel Nathan - artist

Krissie Knap - artist

Jamey Ferguson - artist

Elisha Hulton - artist

Atutahi Potaka-Dewes - emerging artist

Hinerongonui Kingi - emerging artist

Turanga Merito - choreographer

Howie Morrison - MC/artist

Tom Poata - MC

Dixon Nacey - musical director

Andy Cochrane - keyboards

Ernie Semu - keyboards

Richard Anaru - lead guitar

Karika Turua - base guitar

Neville Grenfell - trumpet

Steve Sheriff - saxophone

Grant Sinclair -trombone

Mickey Ututaonga - drums

Cherie Mathieson - backing vocalist

Gail Tipene - backing vocalist

Sharon Small - backing vocalist

Drury Lane - dance troupe

Dance Central - dance troupe

Lakes Performing Arts Company - dance troupe