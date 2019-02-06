A man convicted of murdering Mamaku man James Fleet has appealed his conviction.

Zen Pulemoana, 27, has been jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years after being found guilty by a jury of murdering James Fleet on August 7, 2017.

He was also found guilty of the manslaughter of James Fleet's uncle, Raymond Fleet.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post a conviction appeal for Pulemoana was entered on January 31.

A spokeswoman said no fixture date has yet been set.

Pulemoana stood trial with co-accused Mikaere James Hura, 21, who was found guilty of manslaughter of both men and jailed for six years.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald presided over the pair's trial which ran from mid-October until November 3 last year.

James and Raymond Fleet were taken to the end of Mamaku's remote Cecil Rd which leads into the dense bush and savagely beaten.

Martin Hone already pleaded guilty to the men's murders and has been sentenced to life with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years.

Richard Te Kani pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the pair and is serving a sentence of 15 years' jail.