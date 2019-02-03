A Little Blue Penguin has been killed by a dog. Photo Terry C Greene

The Department of Conservation is urging people to take care around penguins after one was killed by a dog near the Whangawehi Stream on the Mahia Peninsula.

DoC East Coast operations manager John Lucas said little blue penguins were vulnerable as they left the nest and owners should keep their dogs under control around coastal areas.

"Little blue penguins are at risk of being attacked by dogs and to keep penguins safe, dogs should be on a lead at all times.

"Penguins have a strong smell which is quite attractive to dogs. While on land they are very vulnerable and have no defence against a dog's bite." .

It is not the only little blue penguin to die in Hawke's Bay in recent weeks.

In a late-night raid on January 24, two birds were taken from a burrow at Perfume Point in Napier by men with a crowbar.

DoC Hawke's Bay Compliance Officer Rod Hansen said at the time said a woman was observed holding a torch while two men used a crowbar to capture three of the penguins, one of which died in the raid and was left behind.

Hansen said DoC was working with other government agencies and had interviewed a number of people about the issue.

"This is particularly disturbing as it is a very vulnerable time for these wee penguins/kororā. They moult from January through to March and stay in their burrows for protection. They are nocturnal animals, and the time this offence occurred in the evening, further suggests the poachers knew exactly when best to target the birds."

Kororā are totally protected wildlife and people found committing offences may receive imprisonment not exceeding two years and a fine not exceeding $100,000

To keep penguins safe:

* Put your dog on a leash around penguin areas.

* Keep your dog away from nests and warn others nearby of the location.

* Leave penguins alone. Usually scruffy birds are simply moulting.

The public are urged to contact the DoC hotline (0800 36 24 68) to report injured native wildlife or instances of animal attack.