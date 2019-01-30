Bay of Plenty Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 69-year-old man in Rotorua in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper said the man was transported to Rotorua Hospital about 3.25am and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As part of inquiries into the death, an address in Reeve Rd, Owhata was examined by the police last night.

Further inquiries are being made today.

A post-mortem examination will take place in Auckland today to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Reeve and Brent Rds in the early hours of Wednesday morning, who may have seen anything suspicious or unusual.

If you have information, contact your local police station. Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.