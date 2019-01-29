A person has died following a crash on State Highway 36 outside of Rotorua.

The crash involved a tractor and motorcycle and occurred about 5.20pm. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the crash, between Gloucester Rd and Tauranga Direct Rd, Ngongotaha.

The road is closed and diversions are in place on Central Rd and Jackson Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as the road is expected to be closed for three hours.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown previously said firefighters had to perform CPR on one of the people involved in the crash, though no-one was trapped.