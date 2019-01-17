Rotorua police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was left "shaken" when a man approached her in a car on Monday.



Detective Chris Nairn said the girl was walking on Edmund Rd about 10.15am when she was approached by a man driving a blue Ford SUV car.



Nairn said the girl was uninjured during the incident but was understandably shaken.



"We know incidents like this can be very alarming for the community and we want to reassure locals that we investigate all reports of this nature with urgency.



"We ask that any other approaches of this nature are reported immediately to police via 111."



Nairn said the incident served as a reminder for families to have discussions around behaviours and actions that were inappropriate or that made a child feel uncomfortable.



"We actively encourage people to tell children and young adults to tell a trusted adult about anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.



"Families should also ensure their children know how to get safely to and from school and other places they go - whether they walk, bike or go by bus," he said.



Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.