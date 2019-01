A two-car crash temporarily blocked State Highway 1 in Lichfield, South Waikato this afternoon.

A police spokesman said police received a call at 2.18pm about the crash near the Fonterra Lichfield plant.

One person suffered possible neck injures and was being attended to by ambulance staff, he said.

The southbound lane was blocked for a time but reopened at 2.53pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was transported in a moderate condition through to Tokoroa Hospital.