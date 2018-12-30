Emergency services are their way to a head-on crash on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo.

The crash, which happened about midday, was about 15km south of the Rangitaiki Tavern and was reported to have involved two cars.

Two helicopters were being sent to the scene and it was understood at least two people were trapped in the vehicles.

It is reported that a doctor on the scene has assessed some of the victims.

A police spokesman said one lane had been closed - the lane for traffic heading towards Napier.