Police in Central Hawke's Bay have seized firearms, drugs and stolen property after search warrants were actioned at four addresses in Waipukurau and Waipawa today.

Amongst the 19 guns seized were shotguns, pistols and three military style semi-automatic weapons.

Three large bags of cannabis were located in a freezer at one of the addresses, while cannabis plants from indoor and outdoor growing facilities were also seized.

The bags of frozen cannabis weighted in at 9.35kg, well over the 28g which is presumed by law to be for personal use.

Advertisement

Some of the stolen property was identified as coming from Waipukurau's Crandford Hospice Charity Shop. A 47 year old man was arrested two weeks ago in relation to the charity shop burglaries and will appear in the Waipukurau District Court on January 21, charged with 11 counts of burglary as well as other related offences.

At one of the Waipukurau addresses police found furniture and items taken from the now-closed Breakers Restaurant in Waipukurau.

A search of another address revealed cannabis plants in an outdoor garden, more plants in an indoor growing room and also guns and ammunition on the property.

Constable Leigh Whiting of the Waipukurau Police says the team are pleased with the result.

"It is a good result, getting these weapons out of our community, as well as taking the cannabis out of circulation and potentially reuniting people with their stolen property.

Constable Whiting says that finding weapons and drugs at the same premises is a stark reminder that "sometimes 'growing a bit of cannabis' isn't the harmless activity some people think of it as."

Two arrests were made as a result of yesterday's searches and inquiries are ongoing.