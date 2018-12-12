Hawke's Bay police are searching for missing fisherman, Peter Koziol who was last seen by friends on Sunday.

The 55-year-old, from Palmerston North, was last believed to be fly-fishing on the Waipawa River on Monday.

Police have concerns for his whereabouts and are urging the public to contact them for any sightings.

Peter Koziol was last seen by friends on Sunday. Photo Supplied

Anyone with information or sightings of Koziol or his vehicle, a blue Ford falcon, registration ZG4508 was urged to contact Hawke's Bay Police on (06) 831 0815.

More to come.