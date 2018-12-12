Kawerau police have made an arrest and recovered a significant quantity of methamphetamine in a raid as part of Operation Notus.

Police said a search warrant was conducted at a Kawerau address yesterday in their ongoing effort to reduce the social harm caused by methamphetamine.

More than 70g of methamphetamine, utensils, equipment, a firearm and $4000 cash was recovered.

Sergeant Al Fenwick said the methamphetamine had a street value of approximately $70,000.

"We are pleased to be able to have removed such a large quantity with the potential to cause enormous misery and suffering throughout our community over the festive season.

"It likewise provides us with great satisfaction to have removed an illegal firearm from circulation, which had the potential to be used for further offending in the community or against police staff."

A 35-year-old woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow on charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

"Police, with the support of our partners and the Kawerau community, remain committed to a methamphetamine-free Kawerau," Fenwick said.

"We will continue to target those who profit while destroying families and lives, and urge all those struggling with addiction to take the opportunity to seek help by free texting or free calling 1737."