Hawke's Bay has come out in force in a moment of "national solidarity" to honour slain tourist Grace Millane.

Dozens of people, including men, women and children of all ages, gathered at Clive Square in Napier tonight before walking to up Emerson St to the Napier Sound Shell to pay their respects to the Millane family and press for a change.

Rob Burden from Havelock North said 11 people had been killed in the past few days and it was time to take a stand against violence.

"I travelled over to Australia when I was 18 and I felt safe, people should be able to feel safe wherever they go.

Advertisement

"I also think the parents of Grace should be able to see a lot of us get to gather to let them know we do care."

Fellow participant Jill Currie, who attended the vigil with her 15-year-old daughter Caitlin, agreed.

"It's not just violence against overseas tourists, it's also violence against children and the rise in violence at this time of year anyway. It's a chance to promote non-violence."

Hawke's Bay residents walk to remember Grace Millane in Napier. Photo /Paul Taylor

Pastor Cameron Jones said Grace's case had resonated with people on many levels.

"You either know someone like that or have been that person at some point. My hope and prayer is that this moment of national solidarity will lead to action."

Vigils have been held around the country after the 22-year-old British tourist was killed just a day after arriving in Auckland as part of a year-long solo OE.

Millane was last seen going into a central Auckland hotel on the night of December 1.

Her body was found in the Waitakere Ranges in Auckland on Sunday.

Ahead of the Napier event, organiser Rose Olliver had said holding a vigil was a way for Napier to show solidarity and support for victims of violence.

Tonight she told Hawke's Bay Today the event was a "first step" to change.

"We have come a long way as a community and a country to stopping the violence that is going on in our nation but this is just a first step. We will be looking to see what else we can do, whether it's writing to our MPs."

Olliver praised the crowd for turning out in poor weather.

"This is about taking back our town and being safe, whether you're a child, a woman or a man."

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old man seen with Millane on the night she went missing has been charged with murder and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

He was remanded him in custody without plea to the High Court on January 23.