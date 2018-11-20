Taupō residents will be without power again tonight as Unison and Transpower work to make repairs after a massive outage yesterday.

Unison said work supply would need to be interrupted, meaning a power outage to customers in Taupō tonight between midnight and 5am.

Around 16,000 customers in the wider Taupō region were left without power during yesterday's outage.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said they were acutely aware of the disruption that a power cut brought.

Advertisement

Read more:

• Mayor: Taupō businesses lose $1m during all-day power outage

• Taupō power outage upsets shop keepers and tradies

• Taupō power troubles: Transpower restores power to Wairakei substation



"We thank everyone for their patience yesterday and overnight this evening while this repair is completed."

A Transpower spokesman said yesterday the outage was caused by an electrical equipment fault which occurred on one of the feeders that supply Unison, the local lines company.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said the outage cost the town about $1 million in lost revenue and he wants to have a serious talk with the utility owners.

"This is the second time in a year the town has lost power for a significant period. I could understand it if there was a significant weather event, but that was not the case."