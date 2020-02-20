

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wanted to know just how special the Opera House in Hastings is, so she texted a Hawke's Bay friend.

"I was expecting a text, with maybe a couple of lines," the PM laughed.

"Instead I got 12 texts, substantial texts, with a lifetime of memories," she said.

Ardern popped in to see the revamped complex this morning at its unofficial opening, one of a raft of stops on her tour of the region.

The new name for the centre including the Opera House, Municipal Building, Cushing Foyer and former plaza space is Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Toitoi is a Māori word meaning the pinnacle of achievement, and is linked to ideas of excellence, encouragement and motivation.

It is also ascribed to the quick movements of fish and birds, and styles of dance and song mimicking them.

Ardern was warmly welcomed by Hastings ambassador Henare O'Keefe, Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, kaumatua Jerry Hapuku and Ngati Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana, to the unofficial opening of the arts and events centre today.

"You know you have walked into a professional event when your MC is wearing tails," Ardern said about O'Keefe, much to the delight of the audience.

Jacinda Ardern at the unofficial opening of Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

She thanked the mayor for being "accommodating", Hapuku after she said she was a bridesmaid at his son's wedding and others including former HDC mayor Lawrence Yule.

There is a sense of longevity to the Opera House, she said.

Ardern acknowledged the $4 million from the previous government through the Regional Culture and Heritage Fund, towards strengthening the 100-year-old earthquake-prone opera house.

"This is about reinstating what is a taonga, it's a jewel in the crown for the city."

Ardern said the messages from her friend about the Opera House reminded her of Morrinsville Little Theatre, a place dear to her heart growing up.

"It's not a heritage site, in fact it is just a big shack with a tin roof. But it's a place where I performed, a place where I made some great memories," she said.

"May the Opera House continue to be a jewel in the crown for all of you, and a place to build memories."

The word toitoi has a special link for Hastings and the Ngāti Kahungunu legacy waiata Pōkarekare Ana composed by Paraire Tomoana.

Jacinda Ardern (centre) with HDC mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and Police Minister Stuart Nash at the unofficial opening of Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

In one of its earliest written versions Pōkarekare Ana was described by ethnologist Elsdon Best as a "toitoi", a ditty or light-hearted love song that echoed the sound of birds cooing to each other.

The word "toi" means art and is often used alongside other words in the naming of arts-based organisations.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was an "honour and privilege" to welcome the PM to Hawke's Bay.

"2014 seems like a long time ago when we started this project, and I want to acknowledge Lawrence [Yule] for help in the transition of something so important," Hazlehurst said.

The Hawke's Bay Opera House and adjacent Municipal Building in central Hastings were closed in 2014 after engineers found the 12m side walls of the theatre could collapse on an audience during an earthquake.

"Toitoi will be a centre for excellence where dreams of our rangatahi and tamariki are born," Hazlehurst said.

"Every day will be filled with aroha."