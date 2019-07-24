Steam from the ground at Ohinemutu cleared for Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and husband Sir David Gascoigne as they approached Te Papaiouru Marae this morning.

Rotorua students called Dame Patsy and Sir David onto Te Arawa's paramount marae for the pōhiri, welcoming her to the heart of Māoridom.

Rotorua District councillors Trevor Maxwell, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Karen Hunt and Mayor Steve Chadwick are among those welcoming the couple to Rotorua.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy welcomed on to Te Papaiouru Marae this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

The Māori verse of the national anthem was sung by all parties after Reverend Tom Poata spoke.

After this morning's welcome, she will visit the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute at Te Puia, with a reception for Rotorua community organisations that evening.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy speaks inside Tamatekapua this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

Twice a year, the Governor-General makes a trip to a different region of New Zealand to get to know it better as part of a programme of in-depth regional visits.

Her multi-day tour of the Bay of Plenty started off in Tauranga this week with a trip down memory lane.

Students welcome the Governor-General to Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy is in Rotorua today. Photo / File

Joined by her husband Sir David Gascoigne, her day started with a pōhiri at Huria Marae before officially opening The Kollective and the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service's new facility.

Almost 10 years ago to the day, she had visited the Huria Marae as the newly-appointed chief Crown negotiator for Treaty settlements in Tauranga Moana.

"It was very poignant for me to go back there," she said.

Yesterday the couple were welcomed on to Whakatāne's Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi campus with a pōhiri.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy being welcomed to Whakatane. Photo / File

On Friday she will visit the Fire and Emergency New Zealand National Training Centre before heading to Scion to find out more about their research into kauri dieback.

Then it's a trip to innovative library and children's healthcare hub Te Aka Mauri and a final stop to see the restored Te Arawa Soldiers' Memorial in Government Gardens.