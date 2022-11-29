Wanted man could be in Northland

An arrest warrant has been issued for Patarika Apiata, who may be travelling between Auckland and Northland.

NZ Police are seeking assistance in finding Patarika Apiata.

According to Detective Sergeant Russell Richards, Apiata has a warrant for his arrest, issued at the Auckland High Court, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is believed to be travelling between Auckland and Northland.

Apiata, 32, is 170cm tall with a distinctive tattoo on the left of his neck.

Information can be supplied by calling 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.