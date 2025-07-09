The Far North District Council is reviewing its Rates Relief Policy and wants your feedback.

The Far North District Council is reviewing its Rates Relief Policy to ensure it is fair, easy to understand, and reflects different circumstances. Council is asking for feedback. The policy helps guide when rates can be reduced or postponed. Residents can visit the council’s consultation webpage to read the proposed amendments and complete a short survey.

Roadworks

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says motorists can expect short delays as contractors begin drainage enabling works in preparation for a road rebuild of SH1 at Towai. Work will begin on July 14 and is expected to continue until November. Traffic management will be in place 24/7 throughout the construction period, from just south of Maromaku-Towai Rd to north of Ruapekapeka Rd. Sections of the road will be reduced to a single lane at times, with best efforts to keep the road open to two-way traffic at nights and on weekends. Visit NZTA journey planner for more information.

New professor

A prominent Ngāpuhi GP, researcher, teacher and activist — Matire Harwood — has been made a professor at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. In her inaugural lecture on June 12, she mentioned early life in Tautoro, south of Kaikohe. Harwood was made a Companion of the King’s Service Order for services to Māori health in 2024. She is now deputy dean in the university’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.