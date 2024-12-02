“People liked the diversity of the vendors. We had a good mix of food with a couple of the vendors even running out towards the end of the day.”

Tothill believed many of the vendors had booked a spot because they wouldn’t be attending the Mangonui Waterfront Festival, which has been cancelled for 2025.

“The market is a great reminder for people to buy local. The vendors have done a lot of work on their products, a lot of which are handmade.”

The market was held on the grounds of the Eastern United Rugby Club, which was an ideal location according to Tothill.

“There was lots of arts and crafts, people, food and people enjoyed the music and big colourful kites.”

Vendor Donna Tyler from Mad on Herbs said she has been doing markets for over 10 years and loves them each time.

“It's always good to get the word around because we all work so hard to get out there. I love seeing the market take hold of the morning and the rest of the day as well.”

Mad on Herbs was one of the many vendors at the Taipa Twilight Market.

She said she believes the easy access to Taipa drew more crowds, but she always had her regulars.

“Seventy per cent of my customers have been buying for at least eight years. I have a science degree, and I use science and herbs to make products, and I believe my products can compete with high-end pharmaceuticals and that is why many of my customers come back.”

Vendor Zarn Rerichardt’s Kutai Guy stall offered fresh seafood, including his award-winning mussels and gold medal sweet chilli sauce.

“The human interaction at markets is the best. Even if people don’t buy, it gives them a chance to try it.”

He said their products are sourced from around New Zealand and “are we shell them ourselves, and that makes a difference. We don’t use frozen products”.



















