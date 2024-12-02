Advertisement
Taipa Twilight Market brings Christmas cheer with over 70 local vendors

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director, Northern Advocate·Northland Age·
3 mins to read
Market goers appreciated the diverse vendors available at the market, according to organiser Annie Tothill.

The spirit of Christmas came alive in Taipa as the Taipa Twilight Market brought cheerful vendors and shoppers together.

The market offered a treasure trove of fresh produce, unique gifts, artisanal food and treats and fun for the whole family.

Market organiser, Annie Tothill said the market was a great way to showcase produce and products and over 70 vendors booked a spot.

She said the weekend’s market was a great success and went off without a hitch.

“We had people throughout the day, from the start of the market right up to the end. We had some really good numbers. Many locals came up to me to say it was well done.”

“People liked the diversity of the vendors. We had a good mix of food with a couple of the vendors even running out towards the end of the day.”

Tothill believed many of the vendors had booked a spot because they wouldn’t be attending the Mangonui Waterfront Festival, which has been cancelled for 2025.

“The market is a great reminder for people to buy local. The vendors have done a lot of work on their products, a lot of which are handmade.”

The market was held on the grounds of the Eastern United Rugby Club, which was an ideal location according to Tothill.

“There was lots of arts and crafts, people, food and people enjoyed the music and big colourful kites.”

Vendor Donna Tyler from Mad on Herbs said she has been doing markets for over 10 years and loves them each time.

“It's always good to get the word around because we all work so hard to get out there. I love seeing the market take hold of the morning and the rest of the day as well.”

Mad on Herbs was one of the many vendors at the Taipa Twilight Market.
She said she believes the easy access to Taipa drew more crowds, but she always had her regulars.

“Seventy per cent of my customers have been buying for at least eight years. I have a science degree, and I use science and herbs to make products, and I believe my products can compete with high-end pharmaceuticals and that is why many of my customers come back.”

Vendor Zarn Rerichardt’s Kutai Guy stall offered fresh seafood, including his award-winning mussels and gold medal sweet chilli sauce.

“The human interaction at markets is the best. Even if people don’t buy, it gives them a chance to try it.”

He said their products are sourced from around New Zealand and “are we shell them ourselves, and that makes a difference. We don’t use frozen products”.


