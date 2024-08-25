Betts said the decision was not taken lightly by the DBPI Committee.

She said one factor was that she could not continue promoting the event due to personal issues. Another factor was financial as it cost a “huge amount” to put the festival on.

There’ll be no dancing in the streets of Mangonui next March, with the annual Mangonui Waterfront Festival canned. But organisers hope another event can rise from the ashes.

“For me personally, I couldn’t be the event manager for the 2025 festival. The committee were looking at the future viability and sustainability of the event. I’ve been doing this for 12 years. The committee felt it was time to look at what direction we are going to go in the future. We’re also looking at focusing more on businesses in the area and how we can support them more.”

Betts said since the news broke a lot of people had expressed upset and she understood those feelings as the festival meant a lot to so many people.

“While it’s not on in 2025, it doesn’t mean that’s the end,” she said.

“Our [DBPI Committee] AGM is on August 29, from 6pm, at the Kupe Waka Centre in Taipā, and anybody who has any ideas for the way forward or wants to have input should come along to the AGM and get involved.”

Alternatively people could email ideas or suggestions to chair@doubtlessbay.co.nz.

“It would be really good for people to come along with any ideas that they may have on how we can enhance and support our businesses here in Doubtless Bay. We’re hoping [the festival] will return, whether that be on a smaller scale or in a different format. Ideally it would be good to get some new people in with new energy and ideas to take it forward.

“The financial part of organising a festival like this is huge. It’s a massive undertaking and that’s one aspect of the decision [to cancel in 2025]. We’re looking at our members’ needs and we’re looking at the whole economy at the moment, which is really tough. For the DBPI Committee we need to support our members.”

Betts said the festival survived two years of being cancelled due to the Covid pandemic and she was sure it could thrive going forward.

Around 4500 people went to this year’s Mangonui Waterfront Festival in March, but there’ll be no festival next year.

“We would like to thank the hundreds of people that have supported this event and the thousands that have attended over the past 12 years. A decision regarding the 2026 event will be made in 2025.”

Mangonui, which had an estimated population of 670 as of June, 2023, got a big influx of visitors – and a big financial boost – for the annual festival.

The Mangonui Waterfront Festival is billed as a farewell to summer, the last chance to enjoy a long afternoon and evening before the end of daylight saving with the town’s road frontage closed to traffic during the event.

It’s also a celebration and showcase for everything good about the Far North, from wine and food to music and art, with stalls stretching from Flax Bush to the wharf.