The news was announced on the Mangonui Waterfront Festival Facebook page, where many people expressed sadness that it would not be held next year.

Jim Philips said: “Shame but logistics and costs must be very challenging. There’s now a window of opportunity for a group of people to organise an alternative event in 2025! A small market-focused event could be an option, even without stages/bands, security and fee entry...and without road closures. Could block off all car parks and they could be occupied by market stall holders facing onto the footpaths and boardwalk. I’m full of ideas but I’m not the one to organise it sorry.”

The annual Mangonui Waterfront Festival, which attracts thousands to the Far North town, has been cancelled for 2025

Another, Aaron McCloy said: “Absolutely gutting. That brought thousands of people into our community , helped a lot of local businesses.”

Juanita Bassett said: “Aw sad to read this. We (Kurfew Band) have loved being a part of this event in the past. Working with your awesome teams/organisers has definitely been a good experience- more professional than other big Northland events! Kia kaha and hope to see you up and going again! Xx.”

Mangonui, which had an estimated population of 670 as of June, 2023, gets a big influx of visitors - and a big financial fillip - from the annual festival.

The Mangonui Waterfront Festival is billed as a farewell to summer, the last chance to enjoy a long afternoon and evening before the end of daylight saving with the town’s road frontage closed to traffic during the event.

It’s also a celebration and showcase for everything good about the Far North, from wine and food to music and art, with stalls stretching from Flax Bush to the wharf.

They offered everything from wine and food (including dishes from Thailand, South Africa and Mexico) to bromeliads and honey, condiments, massage, nail painting and garden art. For the more active, there was the chance to flex some muscles in tug of war and tennis - while on the water there was paddleboarding and sailing.