Far North District Council is calling for submissions in response to its new Proposed District Plan. Photo/File

Far North District Council is calling for submissions from tangata whenua, landowners and the community so they can have their say about its new Proposed District Plan.

The Proposed District Plan was officially notified in council this week, through a full-page public notice published in Northland and Auckland newspapers on Wednesday.

All Far North ratepayers are due to shortly receive a copy of the public notice by post or email, along with a brochure summarising key changes and an explanation of the submission process.

FNDC said similar information would also be emailed to anyone who had requested updates on the District Plan review process or other topics the council consulted on.

Darren Edwards, FNDC General Manager for Strategic, Planning and Policy urged ratepayers and anyone with an interest in land in the Far North to review the Proposed District Plan and make a submission.

"The District Plan sets out how we sustainably manage our land and resources," Edwards said.

"The purpose of the plan is to ensure that we maintain the value and character of what we love about our district, while enabling development in the right places.

"That's why it is so important people review this latest version of the plan and tell us what they think."

According to FNDC, anyone who makes a submission has the right to participate in hearings in front of an independent hearing panel.

Submitters also have the right to appeal to the Environment Court if they disagree with the council's final decision.

Unlike previous district plans, the Proposed District Plan can be viewed entirely online at: pdp.fndc.govt.nz.

The ePlan format allows anyone with an internet connection to explore maps, quickly locate properties of interest, read property reports, and make submissions.

The ePlan website also includes short videos explaining how to navigate the plan and how to make a submission.

Edwards said National Planning Standards had required the council to provide the plan as an interactive ePlan.

"Some people won't want to view the plan online, so to ensure everyone has an opportunity to give feedback, we are providing printed copies to view along with map books at our Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Kaitāia service centres," he said.

"Paper submission forms will also be provided. Submitters can scan and email these back, post or drop off them at any council office or library."

Notification of the Proposed District Plan follows a review of the current, or Operative District Plan.

The review, which is required by the Resource Management Act, was launched in 2016 and included a series of engagement activities, including pop-up shops, an interactive map (Put a pin in it) and targeted consultation on high-interest topics throughout the project.

The plan and supporting material can be viewed online at: pdp.fndc.govt.nz.

Anyone who has questions about the plan can email: pdp@fndc.govt.nz or call 0800 920 029 and ask for the District Planning Team.

Submissions are open until October 21.