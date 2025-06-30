The carpark is managed by Far North Holdings Ltd (FNHL), the commercial trading and asset management arm of Far North District Council.

FNHL chief operating officer Robert Binney said drivers were not fined. The vehicle’s owner instead received a breach notice for breaching the carpark’s terms and conditions.

FNHL had introduced a new payment system last December as a way to reduce unpaid parking.

The issue had long been a problem under the old pay-and-display ticketing system.

Binney confirmed people had complained about being wrongly fined.

“FNHL has received complaints about payment being required to use the Williams Rd carpark, but it has always been charged for the carpark. There have also been complaints where drivers have received notices for parking for longer than 30 minutes but where they say they travelled through the carpark but did not park.”

An analysis of complaints had highlighted problems with registration plates that were damaged or obscured, he said.

The carpark has a free access period of 30 minutes to allow drivers to conduct brief stops and travel through.

“System data shows that large numbers of vehicles do travel through the carpark but exit within the grace period,” Binney said.

He said drivers could park, read the Terms and Conditions, check tariffs and make payments.

“Free roadside parking is available in and around Paihia for those who do not want to pay for parking.”

Binney said FNHL had taken a liberal approach and waived many breach notices in response to customers’ concerns.

He said FNHL had worked with the system provider to make improvements that would reduce the instances where number plates were not read correctly.

“Additional CCTV coverage will be added shortly to provide a further layer of assurance in management of usage.”