Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Parking breach notices spark outcry in Paihia over carpark system flaws

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
2 mins to read

Peter Escher from Paihia says he hasreceived multiple $85 fines for just driving through the Williams Rd carpark.

Peter Escher from Paihia says he hasreceived multiple $85 fines for just driving through the Williams Rd carpark.

A Northlander says he has received multiple notices regarding parking breaches after simply driving through Paihia’s main carpark.

Paihia resident Peter Escher said Williams Rd public carpark was commonly used as a thoroughfare.

Last week Escher received multiple notices – each worth $85 – for driving through the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age